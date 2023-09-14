'Late Notice Under Claims-Made Policies: Two Outlier Cases and Their Resolution,' by Robert M. Hall

[Editor's note: Mr. Hall spent 20 years as in-house counsel for various insurers and reinsurers, most recently as senior vice president and general counsel of a major reinsurer and is a former partner of a leading law firm. He is a veteran of over 200 arbitration panels and currently is an ARIAS-certified arbitrator and umpire, an expert witness and a frequent author whose articles can be found on his website: robertmhalladr.com. Copyright by the author 2023.]

It appears that claims-made policies were conceptualized in the 1960’si but rose to prominence in the 1970’s to address a capacity shortage …