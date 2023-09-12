Lawsuit Against Offshore Reinsurer Dismissed for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge has dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction a lawsuit filed by pension plan trustees who sought the return of $934 million in withdrawal liability payments from offshore reinsurer Cardem Insurance Company Ltd.

In a Sept. 11 order, Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia adopted a magistrate judge’s findings that Cardem, a Bermudian company that has no contact with the United States, is not subject to general or specific personal jurisdiction.

Walter Energy Inc. and its subsidiary, Jim Walter Resources Inc., operated a coal mining …