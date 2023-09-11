Lawsuit Against General Agent, Claims Adjuster Transferred to Texas Federal Court

OAKLAND, Calif. — A California federal judge has transferred to Texas federal court a lawsuit filed by Antares Reinsurance Company Ltd. against a general agent and a claims adjuster, in which it demands a return of more than $8 million in allegedly artificially inflated provisional commissions.

On Sept. 7, Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California agreed with defendants National Transportation Associates Inc. (NTA) and Superior Risk Management Inc. (SRM) that the action belongs in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The judge found that a forum selection …