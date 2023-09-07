Munich Re Disclaims Payment Obligation to Wash. Risk Management Pool
September 7, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Answer
SEATTLE — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has denied allegations in a second amended complaint filed by Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims against a member school district.
In its Aug. 29 answer filed before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Munich Re has also asserted various affirmative defenses, arguing that WSRMP was not obligated to reimburse the school district under the coverage agreement at issue.
“Plaintiff’s claims are barred because the Underlying Lawsuits did not involve covered damages which the District was …
FIRM NAMES
- Forsberg & Umlauf
- Soha & Lang
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place