Fla. Federal Judge Rejects Policyholder’s Demand for ‘Reinsurance Pooling’ Info

FORT MEYERS, Fla. — A Florida federal magistrate judge has refused to compel Empire Indemnity Insurance Co. to produce reinsurance pooling information in a hurricane damage coverage dispute, ruling that the plaintiff’s discovery requests are overly broad.

In a Sept. 5 order, Magistrate Judge Kyle C. Dudek of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida found the plaintiff’s request for “all” documentation takes the discovery outside Rule 26.

“Literally construed, Sandpiper Isle Condominium Association’s discovery calls for the production of every scrap of paper or bit of electronically stored information that exists relating to the topics …