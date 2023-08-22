Reinsurer Asks Ky. Federal Judge to Seal Exhibits in Summary Judgment Motion
August 22, 2023
PADUCHA, Ky. — Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. has asked a Kentucky federal court to seal redacted versions of a reinsurance agreement and a third-party administrative services agreement that it intends to offer as exhibits to its forthcoming motion for summary judgment in a pollution coverage action.
In an Aug. 15 unopposed motion, Fortitude Re argues that both agreements should be sealed “because, if disclosed publicly, competitors and potential clients could use the confidential terms to disadvantage and significantly harm the market competitiveness” of Fortitude Re, its cedent American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co., and 11 non-party insurers.
Fortitude …
FIRM NAMES
- Barnes & Thornburg
- Goldberg & Simpson LLC
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place
HarrisMartin's Complimentary Webinar Series: Rideshare Sexual Assault Litigation - Uber Important
September 06, 2023