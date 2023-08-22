Reinsurer Asks Ky. Federal Judge to Seal Exhibits in Summary Judgment Motion

PADUCHA, Ky. — Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. has asked a Kentucky federal court to seal redacted versions of a reinsurance agreement and a third-party administrative services agreement that it intends to offer as exhibits to its forthcoming motion for summary judgment in a pollution coverage action.

In an Aug. 15 unopposed motion, Fortitude Re argues that both agreements should be sealed “because, if disclosed publicly, competitors and potential clients could use the confidential terms to disadvantage and significantly harm the market competitiveness” of Fortitude Re, its cedent American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co., and 11 non-party insurers.

Fortitude …