2nd Amended Complaint Filed in Wash. Federal Reinsurance Action

SEATTLE — Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) has filed a second amended complaint against Munich Reinsurance America Inc. in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims against a member school district.

The Aug. 16 amended pleading, filed before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, references a new action that implicates coverage under a 2005-2006 reinsurance treaty issued by MRAm’s predecessor, American Re-Insurance Co.

The pleading also eliminates all claims against Sompo International Reinsurance Co., which arbitrated WSRMP’s claims against it.

WSRMP is comprised of public school districts, educational …