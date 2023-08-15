$1.2 Million Award Confirmed in Reinsurance Dispute Involving Sexual Molestation Claims

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has confirmed an arbitration award requiring an English reinsurer to pay Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America and Catholic Relief Insurance Company of America $1,124,617, plus interest, toward their settlement of sexual molestation claims filed against the Catholic Church.

In a June 28 order, Judge Katherine P. Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that Catholic Mutual and Markel International Insurance Co. must comply with the terms of the April 25 final award, including the claim payment protocol.

The arbitration concerned cessions of molestation claims …