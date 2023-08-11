Swiss Re Seeks Summary Judgment in Mich. Reinsurance Case, Citing Collateral Estoppel

DETROIT – Swiss Reinsurance America Corp. has moved for summary judgment in a Michigan reinsurance dispute involving defense costs incurred in defending Armstrong World Industries against asbestos claims, arguing it is not liable for the costs under the reinsured umbrella policies.

In an Aug. 2 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Swiss Re says the issue was already litigated in an arbitration between Amerisure and a different reinsurer, Allstate Insurance Co. Therefore, Amerisure is collaterally estopped from relitigating the issue, Swiss Re asserts.

Amerisure issued Armstrong two consecutive one-year umbrella policies from Jan. …