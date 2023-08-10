Washington Risk Pool Permitted to File 2nd Amended Complaint in Reinsurance Battle

SEATTLE — A federal judge has allowed Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) to file a second amended complaint against Munich Reinsurance America Inc. in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims against a member school district, explaining that the motion was filed in good faith.

In an Aug. 8 order, Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington also denied MRAm’s motion for judgment on the pleadings as moot.

WSRMP is comprised of public school districts, educational service districts, and other public school interlocal cooperatives in Washington state. WSRMP jointly self-insures …