Insurer Appealing Dismissal of Petition to Replace Umpire in Bermudian Reinsurance Arbitration
August 8, 2023
NEW YORK — A Bermudian insurer is appealing the dismissal of its petition to replace an umpire in a reinsurance arbitration, following a New York federal judge’s ruling that the Supreme Court of Bermuda maintains exclusive power to remove an arbitrator under Bermuda procedural law.
In a July 5 order, Judge John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that even if the District Court had such authority, the petitioner failed to identify any reasonable basis for disqualifying the umpire under Bermuda law.
Endurance Specialty Insurance (Bermuda) filed its notice of appeal …
