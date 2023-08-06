Court Has Jurisdiction Over Petition to Appoint Umpire, N.Y. Federal Judge Rules
August 6, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK – A New York federal judge has appointed an umpire to oversee a COVID-19 insurance arbitration, ruling the court had jurisdiction over the petition under the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards.
In an Aug. 4 order, Judge Jennifer L. Rochon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York explained that subject matter jurisdiction under the New York Convention extends to a petition to disqualify and replace an arbitrator presiding over an ongoing arbitration.
The judge appointed Judge Faith Hochberg, former U.S. District Judge for the District of New Jersey …
