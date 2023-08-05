'Leveraging Arbitration Opportunities In Subscription Policies,' by Robert M. Hall
August 5, 2023
[_Editor's note: Mr. Hall spent twenty years as in-house counsel for various insurers and reinsurers, most recently as senior vice president and general counsel of a major reinsurer. He is a former partner of a leading law firm and currently is an ARIAS-certified arbitrator and umpire, an expert witness and a frequent author whose articles can be found on his website robertmhalladr.com.__]: robertmhalladr.com. Copyright by the author 2023.
I. Introduction
A subscription policy is an insurance policy issued on behalf of multiple insurers, none of which wish to assume the insured’s entire risk. Often, they take the …
FIRM NAMES
- Robert M. Hall
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
November 01, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown