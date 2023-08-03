REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Special Master Appointed in N.J. Federal Reinsurance Action


August 3, 2023


NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has appointed a special master in a case in which The North River Insurance Co. and U.S. Fire Insurance Co. seek indemnification from their reinsurers for the settlement of asbestos and silica exposure claims filed against their insured, Mine Safety Appliances.

On July 26, Judge John M. Vazquez of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey appointed Honorable Mark Falk (Ret.), explaining he will have jurisdiction over all discovery issues, “including motions to compel or quash, disputes related to claims of privilege or waiver (including in camera review of …

