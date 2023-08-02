Hawaiian Insurer Seeks Dismissal of Counterclaim in Sex Abuse Reinsurance Case

HONOLULU — A Hawaiian insurer has asked a federal judge to dismiss Continental Insurance Co.’s counterclaim for breach of contract in a dispute over reinsurance coverage sexual abuse claims asserted against the Catholic church, arguing that no reinsurance agreement exists between the parties.

In a July 17 motion filed before Judge J. Michael Seabright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, First Insurance Company of Hawaii Ltd. (FICOH) argues there is no written reinsurance contract, and that Continental has admitted as such. In fact, Continental does not even allege there ever was a written agreement, FICOH contends.