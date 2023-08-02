Fletcher Re Agrees to Dismissal of Petition for Arbitration Against Insolvent Insurer
August 2, 2023
LOS ANGELES — Fletcher Reinsurance Co. has agreed to dismissal of its petition asking a California federal judge to send its dispute with an insolvent insurer over commissions allegedly owed under a quota share reinsurance agreement to arbitration.
On July 20, Fletcher Re and Western General Insurance Co. (WGIC) filed a joint stipulation of dismissal without prejudice before Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
Fletcher, formerly Maiden Reinsurance North America, and Western General Insurance Co. (WGIC) entered into the quota share agreement, which was effective on Jan. 1, 2014.
The agreement’s …
FIRM NAMES
- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC
