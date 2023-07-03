Reinsurer Withdraws Remand Motion in Hawaiian Sexual Abuse Reinsurance Action

HONOLULU — A Hawaiian reinsurer has withdrawn its motion to remand its action against Continental Insurance Co., in which it refutes any obligation to pay reinsurance proceeds for underlying sexual abuse claims asserted against the Catholic church.

In a June 29 notice, First Insurance Company of Hawaii Ltd. (FICOH) explained that it initially had concerns about the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii’s subject matter jurisdiction and “thought it prudent to raise the issue promptly.”

“But upon review of the current evidentiary record, including Continental’s opposition and recently filed exhibits relevant to the issue —which assert and …