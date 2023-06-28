Parties Head to Mediation in Calif. Federal Reinsurance Brawl

LOS ANGELES — The parties in a reinsurance dispute involving 60 unpaid reinsurance claims totaling more than $11 million told a California federal judge that they scheduled a mediation date of Aug. 9 and selected Bruce A. Friedman as mediator.

In a June 23 joint statement filed before Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. and four insurers asked that a June 30 status conference be vacated.

Between 2002 and 2016, Maiden Re reinsured property and casualty policies issued by Capital Insurance Co., Eagle West Insurance Co., …