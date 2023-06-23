Continental Opposes Hawaiian Reinsurer’s Motion to Remand Lawsuit

HONOLULU — Continental Insurance Co. has opposed a Hawaiian reinsurer’s motion to remand its action refuting any obligation to pay reinsurance proceeds for underlying sexual abuse claims asserted against the Catholic church, arguing the case was properly removed to federal court.

In a June 22 response, Continental argues that the reinsurer fraudulently joined non-diverse defendant Continental Insurance Agency of Hawaii LTD for the purpose of defeating diversity jurisdiction. The insurer contends the agency “has nothing whatsoever to do with the agreement and has never asserted any right of recovery against” the reinsurer; therefore, its citizenship should be disregarded for purposes …