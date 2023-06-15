Health Insurer Moves for Summary Judgment in Texas Reinsurance Action

DALLAS — Unified Life Insurance Co. has moved for summary judgment in a dispute with its reinsurer, United States Fire Insurance Co., arguing it is obligated to pay its share of an $8 million settlement of underlying litigation involving unpaid medical claims.

In the motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Unified argues U.S. Fire cannot show it was provided with unreasonably late notice of the underlying litigation, or that it was prejudiced by such alleged late notice.

Unified and various reinsurers, including U.S. Fire, entered an “Xchange Benefits Short Term Medical Program Quota …