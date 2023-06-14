Endurance Counsel Calls Arbitration Umpire’s Offer to Resign ‘Illusory’

NEW YORK — Endurance Specialty Insurance (Bermuda) is urging a New York federal judge to consider its petition for replacement of an umpire in a Bermudian reinsurance arbitration, arguing that Bernard Eder’s offer to resign his appointment “is obviously illusory.”

In a June 9 letter to Judge John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Endurance counsel David Attisani said Eder’s offer, which was in attached email correspondence between Endurance and Horseshoe Re Limited, was not serious given “Horseshoe’s machinations to retain Mr. Eder at all costs.”

Attisani attached a June 6 email …