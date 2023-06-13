Mich. Federal Judge Orders Amerisure to Produce Arbitration Documents
June 13, 2023
DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has ordered Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. to produce certain documents from a previous arbitration with Allstate Insurance Co. in its present reinsurance dispute with Swiss Reinsurance Corp., ruling they are relevant to the instant case.
On June 8, Judge Mark A. Goldsmith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan ruled that Amerisure must provide all pre-hearing briefs that it filed in the arbitration with Allstate because they are relevant to Amerisure’s arguments against the application of collateral estoppel and judicial estoppel.
“The parties shall confer with each other and with …
