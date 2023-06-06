Reinsurer Seeks Remand of Action Disclaiming Liability for Sexual Abuse Claims
June 6, 2023
- Order
HONOLULU — A Hawaiian reinsurer is urging a federal judge to remand to state court its action against Continental Insurance Co., in which it has refuted any obligation to pay reinsurance proceeds for underlying sexual abuse claims asserted against the Catholic church.
In a May 30 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, First Insurance Company of Hawaii Ltd. (FICOH) argues that complete diversity is lacking because one of the defendants, Continental Insurance Agency of Hawaii, is a Hawaiian citizen.
FICOH further argues that Continental has not met its heavy burden to show fraudulent joinder; …
FIRM NAMES
- Farm Benedict Sugihara LLP
- Fukunaga Matayoshi Ching & Kon-Herrera
