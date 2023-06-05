Insurer Not Required to Comply With ‘Overly Broad’ Reinsurance Discovery Request, Judge Rules

FORT MEYERS, Fla. — A Florida federal magistrate judge has refused to compel Empire Indemnity Insurance Co. to produce reinsurance and reserve information in a hurricane damage coverage dispute, ruling that the discovery requests are overly broad.

In a June 2 order, Magistrate Judge Kyle C. Dudek of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida found the plaintiff “is demanding Empire provide every document created over a five-year period that relates to 28 topics. And while some of the topics are rather discrete, many are not.”

Sandpiper Isle Condominium Association alleges it submitted an insurance claim …