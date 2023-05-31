REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Judge Orders Briefing in Discovery Dispute Between Swiss Re, Cedents


May 31, 2023



NEW YORK — A New York federal magistrate judge has ordered full briefing in a discovery dispute between Swiss Reinsurance America Corp. and two of its cedents in a case involving reinsurance coverage for pollution claims, ruling she does have enough information as to whether certain documents sought by the cedents are privileged.

In a May 24 order, Judge Judith C. McCarthy of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered Swiss Re to file its motion for a protective order and submit the documents at issue for in camera review by June 14. The cedents …

