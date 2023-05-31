Parties in Michigan Reinsurance Case Battle Over Production of Arbitration Documents

DETROIT — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. told a Michigan federal judge that it should not have to produce certain documents from a previous arbitration with Allstate Insurance Co. in its present reinsurance dispute with Swiss Reinsurance Corp., arguing they are not relevant in the instant case.

In a May 30 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Amerisure says the documents do not relate to the issues of collateral and judicial estoppel. It further argues that “Swiss Re’s persistent attempt to focus attention on a small subset of the arbitration is an attempt to …