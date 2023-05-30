REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer Must Litigate Storm Damage Coverage Action, Texas Appellate Court Rules


May 30, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


COMANCHE, Texas — A Texas appellate court has upheld a trial court’s refusal to dismiss or stay a school district’s lawsuit against a reinsurer in a dispute over coverage for wind and hail damage, ruling the court is bound by a federal court’s denial of the reinsurer’s motion to stay in related litigation.

In a May 25 opinion, the Texas Court of Appeals, 11th District, added that the trial court’s decision was proper because the school district, which is a nonsignatory to the reinsurance certificate, is not seeking a direct benefit under the certificate; therefore, it is not bound by …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation

June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law, Sol Blatt Library

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: TEPEZZA Litigation

June 29, 2023

MORE DETAILS