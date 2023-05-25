Washington Risk Pool, Munich Re Battle Over Filing of SAC in Reinsurance Case

SEATTLE — Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) is urging a federal court to allow it to file a second amended complaint against Munich Reinsurance America Inc. (formerly American Re-Insurance Co.) in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims levied against a member school district.

In a May 19 reply filed before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, WSRMP argued that MRAm has not shown it would be unduly prejudiced by the filing of an SAC.

WSRMP explained that its related arbitration with Sompo International Reinsurance concluded on Feb. 9 …