REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer Loses Bid to Dismiss Hotel’s Flood Damage Coverage Action


May 24, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


PHOENIX — An Arizona federal judge has refused to dismiss bad faith and breach of contract claims asserted against Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. (HSB) by a hotel demanding coverage for flood damage, ruling that the reinsurer could be held liable “based on its direct involvement” in the adjustment of the claim.

In a May 23 order, Judge James A. Teilborg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona also let the hotel’s claim for tortious interference with contract proceed, finding the allegations “give rise to the reasonable inference that Hartford was substantially certain that undervaluing …

FIRM NAMES
  • Clyde & Co. US LLP
  • Poli Moon & Zane PLLC

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation

June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law, Sol Blatt Library

MORE DETAILS