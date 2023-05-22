REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Continental, Hawaiian Insurer Battle Over Reinsurance for Sexual Abuse Claims


May 22, 2023



HONOLULU — Continental Insurance Co. has refuted a Hawaiian insurer’s assertion it has no obligation to pay reinsurance proceeds in connection with underlying sexual abuse claims asserted against the Catholic church, arguing that a reinsurance agreement exists between the parties.

In a May 5 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, Continental argues that while it cannot locate a written reinsurance agreement, such an agreement exists, and its financial statements would not ordinarily reflect a single reinsurance agreement.

The complaint, originally filed in the Circuit Court of the Hawaii First Circuit, was removed to …

