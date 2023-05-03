Washington Risk Pool Asks to File 2nd Amended Complaint Against American Re
May 3, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
- Proposed SAC
SEATTLE — Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) has asked a federal court for leave to file a second amended complaint against American Re-Insurance Co. in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims levied against a member school district.
In a May 1 motion filed before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, WSRMP explained that its related arbitration with Sompo International Reinsurance concluded on Feb. 9 and that the amended pleading will remove claims previously asserted against Sompo and amend certain existing claims against American Re.
“While the result …
FIRM NAMES
- Choate Hall & Stewart LLP
- Forsberg & Umlauf
- Heffernan Law Group
