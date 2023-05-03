Horseshoe Re Opposes Remand of Reinsurance Umpire Replacement Case
May 3, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Opposition
NEW YORK — Horseshoe Re Ltd. has opposed Endurance Specialty Insurance (Bermuda)’s motion to remand a petition for replacement of an umpire in a Bermudian reinsurance arbitration to New York state court, arguing the federal court has subject matter jurisdiction pursuant to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, 9 U.S.C. § 203.
In a brief filed May 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Horseshoe Re argues that “removal is always available where, as here, the basis for federal jurisdiction is clear on the face of the complaint.” …
FIRM NAMES
- Braunhagey & Borden LLP
- Chaffetz Lindsey LLP
- Choate Hall & Stewart LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation
June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center