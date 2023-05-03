Horseshoe Re Opposes Remand of Reinsurance Umpire Replacement Case

NEW YORK — Horseshoe Re Ltd. has opposed Endurance Specialty Insurance (Bermuda)’s motion to remand a petition for replacement of an umpire in a Bermudian reinsurance arbitration to New York state court, arguing the federal court has subject matter jurisdiction pursuant to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, 9 U.S.C. § 203.

In a brief filed May 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Horseshoe Re argues that “removal is always available where, as here, the basis for federal jurisdiction is clear on the face of the complaint.” …