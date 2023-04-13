D.C. Federal Judge Dismisses Reinsurance Dispute Involving Argentina

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A District of Columbia federal judge has dismissed a reinsurance action filed by TIG Insurance Co. following his vacatur of a 2018 judgment issued against the Republic of Argentina.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the case on April 11 after TIG said it will not ask the Northern District of Illinois to amend or alter a 2001 judgment to add Argentina as a party.

Beginning in 1979, Argentina, through its state-owned insurer Caja Nacional, incurred debts under reinsurance contracts ultimately payable to TIG Insurance Corp. Caja was …