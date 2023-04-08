'Is a Municipal Self-Insurer an Insurance Company?' by Robert M. Hall
April 8, 2023
[Editor's note: Mr. Hall is an attorney, a former law firm partner, a former insurance and reinsurance executive and acts as an arbitrator of insurance and reinsurance disputes and as an expert witness. He is a veteran of over 200 arbitration panels and is certified as an arbitrator and umpire by ARIAS-US. Mr. Hall has authored over 100 articles and they may be viewed at his website: robertmhalladr.com. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his clients. Copyright by the author 2023.]
I. Introduction
Many states have enacted …
