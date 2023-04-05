REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Health Insurer Designates Expert in Texas Federal Reinsurance Action


April 5, 2023



DALLAS — Health insurer Unified Life Insurance Co. has designated its expert witness in a lawsuit in which its reinsurer, United States Fire Insurance Co., has disclaimed any obligation to contribute to an $8 million settlement of a class action filed against Unified Life.

On April 4, Unified Life designated its attorney, Cortney Thomas of Brown Fox PLLC, to provide testimony regarding the reasonableness and necessity of the attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses claimed by Unified, or any other party, in the case.

“Mr. Thomas is familiar with the reasonable and customary hourly rates charged for this type of …

