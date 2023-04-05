Insurer Seeks Summary Judgment on Bad Faith Claim in Benzene Coverage Brawl
April 5, 2023
CINCINNATI — Illinois National Insurance Co. has moved for summary judgment on a bad faith claim in an Ohio federal coverage dispute involving a $4.25 million benzene exposure settlement, arguing that it fails under Ohio case law.
In a March 23 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Illinois National asserts the claim is barred under the Ohio Supreme Court’s ruling in Marginian v. Allstate Insurance Co. that where an insurer defends an underlying claim against its insured, “a cause of action alleging a breach of the insurer’s duty of good faith will not …
FIRM NAMES
- Jackson & Campbell PC
- Roetzel & Andress
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown