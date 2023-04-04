Ga. Federal Judge Sends GE Power Plant Reinsurance Case to Arbitration
April 4, 2023
ATLANTA — A Georgia federal judge has sent to arbitration a lawsuit filed by various insurers and reinsurers against General Electric International Inc. in connection with an allegedly defective turbine blade that caused the $28 million shutdown of an Algerian power plant.
In a March 17 order, Judge Victoria M. Calvert of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia ruled that arbitration clauses in contracts between GE and the power plant’s owner should be enforced under the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards.
On Oct. 14, 2019, a GE 9371 …
