Ky. Insured Opposes Reinsurer's Efforts to Bifurcate Coverage, Bad Faith Claims
March 14, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Opposition
PADUCAH, Ky. — An insured has opposed a motion by Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. and American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co. to bifurcate coverage and bad faith claims in a Kentucky federal pollution coverage action, arguing they are “inextricably entwined."
In a March 10 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, CC Metals & Alloys LLC (CCMA) argues that bifurcation and a stay of the bad faith claims would serve no purpose.
To prove the existence of coverage, the policy requires that defendants’ “consent to reasonable and necessary costs shall not be unreasonably …
FIRM NAMES
- Barnes & Thornburg
- Goldberg & Simpson LLC
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Camp Lejeune Strategies - Thoughts From The Bell Legal Group
March 23, 2023