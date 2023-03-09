Municipal Insurer Says Mediation Not Helpful in Ala. Reinsurance Brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A municipal insurer has told an Alabama federal judge that additional or further mediation will not resolve the pending issues in its dispute with Munich Reinsurance Corp. over reinsurance for underlying lawsuits filed against its member towns.

Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. filed the March 3 statement before Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, days after the judge sided with Munich Re regarding a lawsuit filed against the town of Spanish Fort, Ala.

In that Feb. 21 order, Judge Thompson found the underlying policy issued to Spanish Fort limits …