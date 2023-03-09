REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Ariz. Hotel Opposes Reinsurer’s Bid to Dismiss Federal ‘Cut-Through’ Action


March 9, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Opposition


PHOENIX — A Phoenix hotel has opposed Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss its action demanding coverage for extensive flood damage caused by an air conditioning system, arguing that the reinsurer’s conduct renders it liable for the loss.

In a March 8 filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Midtown Hotel LLC argues that after Hartford accepted coverage for its loss, the reinsurer “deliberately asserted control over handling” of the claim; therefore, it cannot argue that it is not a proper party to the action.

Midtown sued its insurer, Selective Insurance Company …

FIRM NAMES
  • Clyde & Co. US LLP
  • Poli Moon & Zane PLLC

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating Phase II - Department of Justice & Federal District Court

March 09, 2023 - San Diego, CA
THE US GRANT, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's May MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS