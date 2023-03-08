REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Confidential Arbitration Award Issued in Montana Reinsurance Dispute


March 8, 2023


MISSOULA, Mont. — The parties in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a Montana joint risk pool’s settlement of a lawsuit filed against one of its member counties have told a Montana federal judge that a confidential arbitration award has been issued and the award has been satisfied.

In a March 8 status report, the parties asked Judge Dana L. Christensen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana to dismiss the matter with prejudice. They explained that the award is confidential pursuant to a confidentiality agreement and protective order signed by the parties and the arbitration panel.

