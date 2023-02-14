REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

D.C. Judge Refuses to Reconsider Vacatur of Judgment Against Argentina in Reinsurance Case


February 14, 2023



WASHINGTON, D.C. — A District of Columbia federal judge has refused to consider his vacatur of a 2018 judgment issued against the Republic of Argentina in a reinsurance action filed by TIG Insurance Co. involving a writ of attachment and a writ of execution on a building owned by the republic.

On Feb. 10, Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia reiterated that the judgment-issuing court lacked subject matter jurisdiction under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

Beginning in 1979, Argentina, through its state-owned insurer Caja Nacional, incurred debts under reinsurance contracts ultimately …

FIRM NAMES
  • Asmar Schor McKenna
  • Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

