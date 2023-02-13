Summary Judgment Hearing in Calif. Enstar/Maiden Re Action Set for April 14

LOS ANGELES — The parties in a lawsuit accusing Enstar Holdings (US) LLC of directing its reinsurer subsidiary to deny California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG)’s reinsurance claims have issued a joint status report, noting that a hearing on summary judgment motions in a related case has been scheduled for April 14.

The Feb. 10 report, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, provided an update in the related action, Cal. Capital Ins. Co. v. Maiden Reinsurance N. Am., Inc., No. 20-cv-01264 (“CIG I”).

In the instant action, CIG alleges Enstar’s modus operandi is to …