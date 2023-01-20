Swiss Re Says Amerisure Barred from ‘Relitigating’ Defense Costs Issue in Reinsurance Case

DETROIT — Swiss Reinsurance Corp. has moved for judgment on the pleadings in a Michigan federal action accusing it of wrongly refusing to reimburse Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. for sums Amerisure spent to defend asbestos claims filed against its insured, Armstrong Industries.

In a Jan. 16 motion filed before Judge Mark Goldsmith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Swiss Re argues collateral estoppel bars the action because Amerisure already unsuccessfully arbitrated with another of its reinsurers, Allstate Insurance Co., the central issue of whether it is entitled to recoup defense costs in addition to policy …