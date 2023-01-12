Fortitude Re Disclaims Contractual Liability in Kentucky Pollution Coverage Action

PADUCAH, Ky. — Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. has denied liability for bad faith, unfair settlement practices, and declaratory judgment claims filed by CC Metals & Allows LLC against itself and its cedent, AIG International Specialty Lines Insurance Co., in a pollution coverage action.

In a Dec. 21 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Fortitude Re says there is no actual and justiciable controversy between CCMA and itself because it has no contractual relationship with the company. As a reinsurer, Fortitude Re is not a proper party to the action, the filing says.

CCMA …