IRB Brasil Dropped from Neb. Lawsuit Demanding Reinsurance Coverage for Asbestos Claims

OMAHA, Neb. — National Indemnity Co. (NICO) on Dec. 30 dismissed IRB Brasil Re from its lawsuit demanding reinsurance funding under various facultative reinsurance certificates for its settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the state of Montana.

In addition, Magistrate Judge Susan District of Nebraska issued a scheduling order on Jan. 3, in which she ordered counsel to confer and jointly file a Rule 26(f) report and serve mandatory disclosures by Feb. 2.

NICO insured the State of Montana under a policy effective between 1973 and 1975. The policy was reinsured in part under facultative certificates issued …