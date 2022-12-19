Colo. Federal Judge Transfers Suit Against Captive Insurers, Says Forum Selection Clause Valid
December 19, 2022
BOULDER, Colo. — A Colorado federal judge transferred an insurance coverage dispute between two captive insurers and a location-tracking technology company and its owner, ruling that the policy’s forum selection clause is valid and requires disputes to be heard in the Middle District of Tennessee.
In a Dec. 13 order, Judge Nina Y. Yang of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado rejected the plaintiffs’ argument that the forum selection clause violates Colorado public policy, noting that the unauthorized insurer statute does not address such clauses.
Dennis J. DuPray invented systems and/or methods” related to location-tracking through the …
