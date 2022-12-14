Oral Argument Held on ‘Spanish Fort’ Claim in $2.15 Million Ala. Reinsurance Action
December 14, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Oral argument was held on a breach of contract claim asserted by Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC) in a dispute over $2.15 million in reinsurance coverage for lawsuits filed against four Alabama towns.
According to a Dec. 12 order issued by Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, oral argument was held the following day, during which the parties “discussed all aspects” of AMIC’s claim relating to reinsurance coverage for one of the cities, Spanish Fort, Ala.
AMIC is a non-profit public insurer that provides Alabama municipalities with insurance …
