Hearing on Summary Judgment Motions in Calif. Reinsurance Case Pushed to Feb.

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has pushed back a hearing on cross-motions for partial summary judgment in a $16.9 million dispute in which California Capital Insurance Co. (CIC) seeks reinsurance coverage for underlying habitability, trucking and livery claims from Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc.

According to a docket note, Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California will conduct a hearing on Feb. 17.

Maiden Re reinsured CIC and its underwriting companies, Eagle West Insurance Co., Monterey Insurance Co. and Nevada Capital Insurance Co. (CIG, collectively) from 2006 to 2016.

In …