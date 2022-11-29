Trial Date Set in Mich. Federal Reinsurance Action Against Swiss Re

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has issued a scheduling order in a case in which Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. has sued Swiss Reinsurance America Corp. for reimbursement of defense costs incurred by Armstrong International Inc. in underlying asbestos exposure actions.

On Nov. 15, Judge Mark Goldsmith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan scheduled a jury trial in the matter for Oct. 2, 2023.

Amerisure issued Armstrong two consecutive one-year umbrella policies from Jan. 1, 1979, to Jan. 1, 1981. Amerisure asserts that Swiss Re assumed liability under three facultative certificates issued by North American …